Thanks to some generous and creative work from anonymous Farm Bureau member builder(s), a book exchange barn is now available outside the Farm Bureau office at 362 Main St. in Pettisville for the public to use. There are plenty of farm books plus chapter books waiting to be shared. Leave a book when you take a book so the library stays full of good reading. This unique project was created to offer the community an adventure in reading options, with the intention of spreading accurate agricultural stories and information. Those utilizing the book exchange are asked to pay attention to the COVID-19 guidelines posted on the barn.
