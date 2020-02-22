PETTISVILLE — The 2019 year for the Pettisville FFA Chapter was good all around, from several members getting their Greenhand and Chapter Degree to having a state officer speak at our annual banquet. And from the chapter hosting a Meals of Hope packing event to us having our November meeting at Miller Brothers Constuction’s new building the FFA chapter showed dedication to get done whatever task was at hand.
The Pettisville FFA Chapter started the 2019 activities with our Greenhand and Chapter ceremony at our February meeting. This is where the chapter hands out the degrees to the members that had met the criteria set by the National FFA Constitution to get these degrees.
This year’s career development event (CDE) teams were successful. The agronomy team of Kayla Wyse, Ava Hoylman, Jessica McWatters and Matthew Rupp placed first in the district with the team taking the top three places. The equine team of Clara Damman, Elizabeth Beck, Lindsey Crossgrove, and Kearsten Zuver place third in the district and was led by Clara Damman that placed seventh. The general livestock team of Brett Coopshaw, Calvin Nofzinger, Grace Schnitkey, and Amy Jo Hitt placed 19th and was led by Brett Coopshaw who placed 42nd. Mauricea Crouch was the only Pettisville FFA member to compete in the meats CDE and she ranked 16th. The final March CDE that Pettisville Chapter competed in was wildlife with team members of Carson Bennett, Zach Morrison, Drake McKeever, and Blake Eyer and placed fourth in the district and was led by Carson Bennett who placed 25th.
The Pettisville FFA banquet was in April. As a chapter we recognized the accomplishments of the year and handed out several scholarships. For the first time in several years, we had a state Ohio FFA officer speak, Pettisville graduate Gretchen Lee.
At the State FFA convention three members received their State FFA Degree, Jessica McWatters, Calvin Nofziger, and William Fenton. We also had three members compete in agriscience fair; Kayla Wyse, Baden Skates and Jessica McWatters. Kayla and Baden both placed first in their division and category. John Poulson was recognized as the overall winner of the 10 nominees for the Golden Owl Award.
In May, the Pettisville FFA Chapter hosted a Meals of Hope event and packaged bags of macaroni and cheese. The students and faculty at Pettisville from kindergarten to 12th grade and members of the Fulton County clerk of courts and recorder’s office helped package 53,184 meals into 8,864 bags that were packed in 277 boxes. These were distributed in the four-county area of Fulton, Henry, Defiance, and Williams.
In June, the officer team went to the Rufenacht Chalet for this year’s officer training. We worked on what to accomplish this year and did activities to help us work as a team.
This year at the Fulton County Fair FFA members again worked in the pork and milkshake stands. Most FFA members had Ag projects in the Junior Fair building and some members also showed animals through FFA.
In September the rural and urban soils team participated in the county and district soils CDE contest. At county the urban team placed fifth and the rural team placed second and Carson Bennett as an individual placed second overall. At district the urban team placed 13th and the rural team placed seventh with Clark Bartoe Jr. placings as an individual second overall. The rural team also participated in the state contest.
In October, nine members went to National FFA Convention where Kayla Wyse and Baden Skates competed in the Agriscience Fair. Baden’s study was in the power systems category and he placed fifth in Division 3. Kayla’s study was in the environment systems/natural resources category and she placed seventh in Division 5. Both of them presented their projects to a panel of judges and earned gold ratings. Both projects were one of 12 in the nation selected/category/division to compete at National FFA Convention. Kayla Wyse was also a finalist in the proficiency area of Agriscience Research — Plant Systems. She had to present a two-minute overview of the projects she has done the last four years related to the proficiency and then was interviewed for 15 minutes. There are only four students in the nation that are selected to present in each proficiency category. There are 47 areas that members competed in for 2018-19. That means only .00029% of the total membership of over 700,000 FFA members achieved this accomplishment.
At the November meeting the Pettisville FFA Chapter met at Miller Brothers Construction. The company volunteered to host our monthly meeting as a way to get the members and parents to get to know what Miller Brothers Construction does. Members and parents toured the new faculty just south of Archbold.
Throughout the entire year the Pettisville FFA members helped with service projects. The members run the community recycling center and work there weekly in an effort to keep it clean. At the end of November and beginning of December members volunteered to help at Toys for Cheer and Christmas Cheer. The chapter also conducted an animal day for K-3, a safety day for 4th-12th grades, taught safety at Breakfast on the Farm and taught about animal care at the Fulton SWCD Ag Fest for third graders.
This last year the Pettisville FFA Chapter accomplished many things, participated in several field trips and conducted activities. None of it would be possible without the community’s support and sponsorships. Thank you to all that have supported our FFA Chapter.
This year during FFA week, the Pettisville FFA will be hosting a theme week of what to wear during the week for the high school and junior high to show our FFA pride. Themes include camo day, ag day, hat day and flannel day. Ag students get points for participating and the class with the most participation wins a prize. The alumni group will sponsor a special treat for FFA members on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Feb. 19, the Pettisville FFA will be hosting a pancake breakfast for faculty, staff, FFA parents and members of the Pettisville Alumni and Friends group. On Thursday of FFA week the Pettisville FFA members will host a SAE (Supervised Agricultural Experience) fair for 5th and 6th grade and Junior High students to show what careers FFA members learn about outside of school.
