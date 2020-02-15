STRYKER — This week the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) announced that on Feb. 3 it issued a final permit to install and a final permit to operate for Planson Pork LLC’s planned concentrated animal feeding facility near here. The proposed facility to be located at 05136 County Road 22 in Springfield Township, will house up to 4,800 head of hogs.
The proposed facility would include pits for storage of liquid manure, as well as plans for dealing with mortality issues.
There was concern raised by neighboring property owners of the planned hog operation during a Dec. 11, 2019, public hearing held at the Williams County Soil and Water Conservation District office in Bryan. Appeals of the permit approval may be filed with the state’s Environmental Review Appeals Commission (ERAC) by March 6. Questions regarding the appeal process may be directed to ERAC at 30 E. Broad St., 4th floor, Columbus 43215, or by phone at 614-466-8950.
The approval of the Planson Pork LLC permit comes less than a month after the ODA approved permits for the Brown Swine Farm, another 4,800 head hog operation, to be located at 16197 Defiance-Williams County Line Road, east of County Road 16.
Both the ODA and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (OEPA) websites have information on the growing trend of the livestock production industry to consolidate smaller operations into fewer but larger operations, and the regulations and requirements for those large operations.
The OEPA website indicates that the potential for water quality impacts from pollutant discharges at such facilities has led to changes in regulations and permitting programs to better protect waterways and drinking water supplies in Ohio and across the country. The United States EPA and OEPA have updated the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System regulations and requirements for concentrated animal feeding facilities to control spills and runoff of nutrients and other pollutants from these operation.
The ODA also has rules that regulate the release of phosphorus, nitrogen and other nutrients. The ODA can administer fines of up to $10,000 for violations.
