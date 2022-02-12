PAULDING — The deadline for orders for this year’s Paulding SWCD tree sale is March 31.
Tree varieties are carefully selected to have the best chance for success in northwest Ohio soil types and climate. Available trees include: bald cypress, Norway spruce, arborvitae, red cedar, domestic apple, button bush, dogwood, redbud, buckeye, pin oak, white oak, black chokeberry, maple, red osier dogwood, cranberry and buttonbush, sycamore, wildflower seeds and more. Supplies are limited and will be sold on a first come, first served basis.
Order forms are available online at www.PauldingSWCD.org. Completed forms with payment should be returned to: Paulding SWCD, 900 Fairground Dr., Suite B, Paulding, Ohio 45879.
Contact 419-399-4771 for additional information.
