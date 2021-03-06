PAULDING — It is time once again to be thinking about the 2021 National Conservation Poster Contest. The poster theme this year is “Healthy Forests, Healthy Communities.”
Paulding Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) will be sponsoring the 2021 local poster contest. The contest is open to youth in kindergarten through 12th grade. The 2021 Stewardship week will be celebrated Apr. 25–May 2, with the same theme. Entry deadline for the Paulding contest is April 26. Posters will be featured digitally on social media beginning April 26 through the Paulding County 4H fair where voting will take place. Winners will be forwarded on to the national level.
Poster Contest Rules
• Only digital posters (photographs or scanned copies of the hand drawn posters in a JPEG format) will be accepted at the national level. Photographs must be clear and well framed. It is the local district/state association/auxiliary/agency’s decision what size and what kind of poster (hand drawn or digital) they accept for your local or state contest.
• Any media may be used, including paint, crayon, colored pencil, charcoal, stickers, paper, or other materials.
• All posters must be created by an individual student, rather than a team of students. Entry must be contestant’s original creation and may not be traced from photographs or other artists’ published works.
• The 2021 Stewardship theme “Healthy Forests, Healthy Communities” must be included on the front side of each poster submission to be eligible for the national poster contest.
• Each poster submitted electronically should be named in the following format: State_Grade Level_Last Name of the winner.
• Each entry for the national contest must be submitted to NACD with an entry form to be eligible for judging. The form must be completed and signed by a parent or guardian.
• Although younger students will most likely receive help in planning from parents or teachers, NACD encourages each student to do their own work. Note: Entries with student handwriting and coloring will score better than those designed, drawn, and colored by adult assistance.
Only official state poster contest sponsors can submit entries for the national contest.
Visit the NACD website http://bit.ly/3c6u20c for more contest details.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.