PAULDING — At the launch meeting of Gov. Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio Initiative, Paulding Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) was awarded by director Dorothy Pelanda of the Ohio Department of Agriculture for having the most acres signed up in the Working Lands Small Grains Program with 7,916.7 acres.
The Ohio Working Lands Small Grains Program encourages producers in the WLEB to plant small grains such as wheat, barley, oats or cereal rye on eligible cropland. Participants must plant and harvest small grains, land apply manure, and plant a cover crop to receive a cost-share payment to help offset operating costs. The program supports the planting of small grains and cover crops for the conservation benefits and provides livestock producers with a longer season to land apply manure and nutrients.
Signup is taking place now for smalls grains such as wheat planted this fall. Stop in the Paulding SWCD Office at 900 Fairground Drive in Paulding to get enrolled for 2020.
