PAULDING — Frank Lloyd Wright puts it best when he says “Study nature, love nature, stay close to nature. It will never fail you.”
Wright’s saying inspires us to believe in the healing and relaxing power that nature provides to all of us and how it can be a little escape from the world. Many also are familiar with 20th century environmentalist Aldo Leopold. Leopold cherished the value of the land and spent large amounts of time journaling, sketching, and observing the beautiful sights of nature that he encountered. Leopold inspires us all to be good stewards of the land while also taking time to relax and enjoy the beauty that nature has to offer us.
Are you like Leopold and enjoy taking a stroll through nature and love capturing every amazing sight? Then do we have a contest for you. The Paulding Soil & Water Conservation District would like to announce the return of its popular photo contest running Sept. 1, 2019-June 1, 2020. This contest is open to all residents of Paulding County and each resident may submit up to three photos for the contest.
All photos must be taken around Paulding County between Sept.1, 2019-June 1, 2020. Photos will then be judged during the 2020 Paulding County fair in June with public voting at the fair booth display. Cash prizes will be given for first and second place winners.
Below are the guidelines for the 2019-20 contest:
• Photos must be 8x10 in size and may not be framed or matted. The photo should be in a clear sheet protector.
• Photos can be either black/white or color. Choose what you think looks the best.
• Age divisions will be younger than 18 and older than 18.
• Please attach a notecard to the photo with the following information: name, address, phone number, age division and date/location photo was taken.
• Photos will not be returned upon completion of contest.
• Paulding SWCD reserves the right to use all photographs in publications or for promotional purposes.
Nature is truly amazing so why not get out to enjoy it and snap an amazing picture to capture the moment? Perhaps you can snatch a picture of a snowy winter morning, some wildlife out and about, or the first sign of spring. With wildlife, be sure not to get too close but zoom in and capture the detail you are looking for. Your animal subject will likely slither run, swim, slither, or fly away as you approach it.
Grab your camera and your love for nature and we look forward to seeing your amazing pictures. Again, photos may be taken anywhere in Paulding County of anything that you think is breathtaking and feel others would enjoy seeing. Capture that gorgeous sunset or sunrise, rainbow, fall harvest, spring plants, the list goes on. Go for a stroll around the neighborhood, your local park, or maybe even the Black Swamp Nature Center where there is always something amazing to take a picture of. If you take some great pictures, enjoy taking pictures, and want others to see them while having a chance for a prize, send your pictures in.
All entries will be due to the Paulding Soil & Water Conservation District office no later than June 1, 2020, by 4:30 p.m. Photos may be dropped off or mailed to: Paulding SWCD, 900 Fairground Drive, Suite B, Paulding 45879. For any questions or more information, please contact Patrick Troyer at patrick.troyer@pauldingswcd.org or 419-399-4771. Keep up to date on the photo contest by liking the SWCD’s Facebook page “Paulding Soil & Water Conservation District.”
