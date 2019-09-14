The Paulding Soil and Water Conservation District has announced that its annual fifth-grade field day is set for Sept. 27 at the Black Swamp Nature Center and Paulding County Fairgrounds. If school should be cancelled due to fog, there is a backup date set for a week later, Oct. 4. This field day is for all fifth-grade students from Oakwood, Paulding, Antwerp, Grover Hill, Payne Elementary, and Divine Mercy Catholic School as well as home school groups.
The students will be divided into groups where they will visit and rotate between eight different stations throughout the day. They will be led by Paulding FFA officers to their programs for the day. Sessions run for a total of 25 minutes. Students will spend the day learning about forestry, wildlife, water quality, farm safety, agriculture, geology, pollinators, and livestock.
Speakers for each station are experts in their fields, and the presentations will feature hands-on activities for the students. Providing the forestry session will be Bruce Clevenger, ag and natural resources educator with OSU Extension of Defiance County. Amanda Podach, education specialist with Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), will provide the wildlife session, taking students on a journey about native Ohio wildlife.
The water quality session will have Julie Lause, administrative assistant with Wood SWCD, who will teach students about the 4R nutrient principles (right source, right rate, right place, right time) by conducting an activity known as “lake in a bag.” In this activity, students will see just how quickly their “lake” becomes polluted by the many contaminants that enter our waterways through our daily activities.
The farm safety program will be conducted by Steve Doster and Randy Baughman from Kenn-Feld Group, who will show students some very important tips about being safe around farm equipment as well as farm chemicals. Sarah Noggle, ag and natural resources educator with OSU Extension, Paulding County, will provide programming for the agriculture session, providing insight to students on locally grown products and how we rely on agriculture. The geology lesson will be provided by Robin Kraner of Stoneco who will take students on a journey through the wonders of Ohio’s amazing geology and some operations that take place at a stone quarry. Students will also have the chance to break their own geodes.
The pollinator session is being conducted by Jamie Walters, a local beekeeper, who will emphasize the importance of pollinators to students as well as explain the process of producing honey and the many other products that come from bees. Finally, Athena Brown from Cooper Farms will provide students with programming on livestock production and products produced from or by livestock.
Students will be served lunch at the fairgrounds, which was made possible through sponsorships and donations to this countywide event. Each student will receive a fifth-grade field day commemorative T-shirt listing the sponsors of this event, and a fifth-grade field day knapsack.
The Paulding SWCD would like to recognize the following for sponsoring this educational event for the students: Baughman Tile Company, Haviland Drainage, Williamson Insurance, Paulding Putnam Electric Operation Roundup, Cooper Farms, Paulding County Area Foundation, and Van Wert County Foundation.
Additional thanks go to the Paulding County Ag Society, Flat Rock Dairy of Paulding, and Ag Credit, along with the Paulding County Commissioners for their continued support of conservation in Paulding County. We would also like to thank the volunteers who have stepped forward to make this day a success, such as the Paulding SWCD board of supervisors and their spouses, and the Paulding FFA chapter for being our group leaders. Fifth grade field day would not be the success that it is without this support.
Spreading and promoting the conservation message is a top priority of the Paulding SWCD. If you or your group would like programming provided such as this field day, call 419-399-4771.
