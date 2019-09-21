Paulding SWCD begins nutrient management project

Complementing Senate Bill 299 efforts in the Western Lake Erie Basin region, Paulding Soil and Water Conservation District is putting Great Lakes Initiative nutrient reduction grant dollars from the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Division of Soil and Water Conservation (DSWC), to work in the field this month.
“We know from the research of Kevin King with USDA-ARS, that too much dry fertilizer is leaving fields with surface applications,” explained Patrick Troyer, technician/education specialist with Paulding SWCD. “This project aims to reduce nutrient loading to the Maumee River basin and the Western basin of Lake Erie, specifically dissolved reactive phosphorus, which has been linked to recent increases in algae blooms.”
Tailoring fertilizer application to specific crop needs within a field is a critical management activity for addressing the environmental risk of nutrient loading. The Paulding project will enable farmers to implement precision nutrient management with subsurface placement fertilizer applicators. Among the project goals are to:
• Use variable rate technology and subsurface placement of nutrients with 20-25 producers;
• Increase use of precision-based nutrient placement within the project area; and
• Reduce the amount of phosphorus leaving cropland.
The Paulding SWCD used grant dollars to purchase a John Deere 8330 tractor and 2510H toolbar for nutrient placement. It is set up with 16 rows on 30-inch spacing and holds six tons of fertilizer. Once in the field, it averages 30 acres an hour. The producer submits soil tests and a fertilizer prescription and provides the fertilizer.
Due to wet conditions earlier in the year, field application was delayed until early September. To date, 150 acres have been completed with another 330 acres signed up for this fall. “We anticipate more acres being enrolled through October,” noted Troyer. “Also, our office would like to thank the USDA-NRCS staff for helping to promote this opportunity and the Defiance SWCD for inviting us to have our toolbar at their field day.”
Acres are not limited to Paulding County as producers in Defiance or Van Wert counties may take part in the program. Contact the Paulding SWCD office at 419-399-4771 or paulding@pauldingswcd.org for more information and to sign up your acres.
