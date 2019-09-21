Paulding SWCD has received funding for conservation projects in the Flat Rock Creek watershed. To aid in this effort, we are interested in your feedback on best management practices such as blind inlets, cover crops, drainage water management structures, filter buffers, filter strips, grassed waterways, manure storage structures, soil testing, subsurface fertilizer application, variable rate application, and wetland restoration.
The goal of this initiative is to identify projects and in turn funding to address nonpoint source pollution (sediments, nutrients, and associated runoff), and solicit input as to areas in this watershed that are in need of projects to reduce nonpoint source pollutants and improve water quality. Your local knowledge will be instrumental in helping us develop this watershed plan, which, once approved, will make specific nonpoint source reduction projects in this area eligible for state and federal funding.
Nine-element plans outline goals and objectives for specific focus areas within a watershed, which are built by collaboration among agencies, organizations and individuals that may have an interest in leading water quality improvement projects, partnering with other organizations for these types of projects, or have a general interest/knowledge of the watershed.
Please take a moment to complete a brief survey so that we can compile a list of desired projects. Access the survey online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/OGZBKLW to see if you live in the targeted watersheds. Contact the Paulding SWCD office at 419-399-4771 or by email paulding@pauldingswcd.org with any questions.
