PAULDING — The Paulding Agriculture Education program received a grant from the Paulding Area Foundation for its new First Grade Agriculture Adventures program.
High School students in the livestock class are partnering with the first grade students at Paulding Elementary to teach the youth about livestock. This new program is called Ag Adventures and will focus on teaching the students about livestock raised in Paulding County.
This program will begin by talking to firstst graders about swine. The high school students will go down to the firstst-grade classrooms and do a presentation, a fun activity and read the students a book about swine. This will allow our high school students to interact with younger students and share their knowledge learned in the classroom with them through hands-on activities.
This program will align with the first-grade science standards that focus on mammals, animal needs and their habitats. After the fun activities and reading each first-grade student will receive their own copy of the book to take home and share their livestock knowledge with their families.
The goal of this project is for the elementary students to learn more about Paulding County’s agriculture and livestock industry while enhancing their literacy through the gift of a book. Paulding Ag department is very excited about this program and appreciates the support of the Paulding Area Foundation to help our students advocate for agriculture and teach younger generations about the importance of livestock.
