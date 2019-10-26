PAULDING — The Paulding County OSU Extension officials presented their third-quarter highlights to the county commissioners recently. Here are some of the highlights:
SNAP-Ed
Erika Lee, of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program education in Paulding County, offered classes to participants of all ages, from April to June.
Partner agencies included United Way of Paulding County, Caring and Sharing Food Pantry, WIC, NOCAC Head Start of Paulding County, Ann’s Bright Beginnings Preschool, Paulding County Senior Center, Oakwood Elementary School, Paulding Elementary School and Preschool, Paulding County Health Department, and The Antwerp United Methodist Church.
4-H/Youth Development
Michael Schweinsberg of the Extension office stated this year’s camp theme was “To Infinity and Beyond” at 4-H Camp Palmer.
There were 96 campers and 26 Cloverbuds, led by 24 counselors, that got to experience many great events. They got to make crafts, play games, and swim in the pool. The dates of 2020 4-H Camp are set for July 9-13.
Ohio State Fair
The 2019 Ohio State Fair took place July 24-Aug. 4. Paulding County was represented by 48 youth showing both livestock and still projects. Fifteen of these youth returned home with 31 awards. The 2019 Ohio State Fair award winners from Paulding County include: Renee McCabe (Scrapbooking Junior, Outstanding of the Day), Jamy Hunt (Cake Decorating Beginner-Junior, Outstanding of the Day), Maggie Cox (Cake Decorating Advanced-Senior, Outstanding of the Day), Campbell Volk (Rally Novice A, first place; Showmanship Junior A , first place; Beginner Novice A, second place; Rally Novice A , fourth place), Hannah Trausch (Rally Novice A , 10th place; Showmanship Intermediate A, third place; Beginner Novice A, fifth-place; Rally Novice A , fifth place), Christina Graham (Rally Novice B,13th place; Showmanship Senior B, sixth place; Novice A, fifth place; Rally Novice B, first place), Caleb McClure (Showmanship Junior B,10th place; Beginner Novice B, fourth place; Rally Novice B, 14th place), Elizabeth Graham (Showmanship Junior B, 13th place; Rally Novice B, sixth place; Rally Novice B, 10th place), Madelyn O’Donnell (Science Fun with Electricity, Outstanding of the Day), Brooke Molitor (Clothing for Middle School, Outstanding of the Day), Xander Kohart (Robotics Master, Outstanding of the Day), Emma Elkins (Junior Pony Barrels, seventh place; Junior Stakes Race Pony, ninth place), Tianna Cooper (Hunter Under Saddle-13-14 yr. Olds, eighth place; Ranch Pleasure-13-14 yr. Olds, sixth place), Faith Meraz (Goat Skillathon-15 yr. olds – second place) and Kalyn Strahley (Market Turkey Showmanship, third place; Market Turkey, third place).
4-H Educator in the Classroom
The Paulding County 4-H Educator has been working with all three school districts in the county to schedule programming for the 2019-20 school year for STEAM, mental health and illegal substance misuse education. The educator is also continuing STEAM programming for a group of homeschool students from the CHEPC group. This group will meet monthly for two hours and will cover various STEAM topics.
4th Grade Farm Safety Day
Held for the third year through Paulding County 4-H was the 4th Grade Farm Safety Day. Nearly 300 youth and adults were in attendance this year. Presenters from OSU Extension, Paulding County EMA, Kenn-Feld Group, Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Cooper Farms, and Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC. Parkview Samaritan also flew in for this event for the youth to see the helicopter and talk to the members of the Parkview Samaritan Flight Crew. Lunch was provided for all participants thanks to a generous donation from the Paulding County Farm Bureau.
Paulding County Drug Coalition
The Paulding County 4-H Educator has been asked to sit on the Paulding County Drug Coalition. This group is made up of members of the faith community, judges, law enforcement, recovering addicts, and concerned family members of addicts. The Paulding County 4-H Educator feels that being a part of this group will allow for drug prevention programs for youth in Paulding County to have a voice.
Agriculture and Natural Resources
OSU Extension agent Sarah Noggle said three prevent plant meetings were held in northwest Ohio for the new challenges facing agriculture. Noggle spoke on the issues of maintaining personal health during these stressful times and managing stress. The two programs were titled Weathering the Storm and Talking with Farmers during the Challenges. The meetings were used as ways to cope with stress-related topics. More than 200 attendees attended one of the three meetings.
Noggle was placed on the Rural and Farm Stress Task Force and also invited by Dean Kress in the College of Food, Agriculture and Environmental Sciences to serve on the 2019 Ag Crisis Team. A website was created to offer resources for new challenges in agriculture. Noggle wrote and co-wrote more than 10 articles, and helped maintain the website and Q/A section of the website. The website is located at http://go.osu.edu/agcrisis. More than 90,000 hits to the website have been recorded since July.
Noggle was invited to teach at the Van Wert Extension and Soil and Water Conservation 4th Grade “Cows and Plows” event at the Van Wert Fairgrounds. She also served as a moderator at the Ohio Health and Farm Vitality Forum for a discussion with state, regional and local mental health boards, commodity groups, health departments, Ohio Department of Agriculture and the College of Food, Agriculture and Environmental Sciences.
Also, Paulding County hosted a grant-based intern through the OSU Extension Intern program. Lauren Burner assisted with data collection on the various test plots in Paulding County through the Extension Office as well as worked during the Paulding County Fair and 4-H Camp. Her duties included scouting fields for target insects and collecting tissue and leaf samples in a timely matter in the research plots. Burner also worked on manure research plots in the county.
The small group meetings discussed the chances in Paulding County to reconvene the potential of Farmers Markets. Planning included identification of potential locations, training needed by vendors, structure of the market and target time and days for the farmers market.
Master Gardeners
The Paulding County Master Gardener volunteers continued their hotline weekly on Tuesday mornings from 9 a.m.-noon. Due to the extra volume of questions being submitted, the hotline ran additional hours on Tuesday afternoons for five weeks. More than 130 phone calls or personal visits were made to the OSU Extension office from residents seeking horticultural information and recommendations from July to September.
The Paulding County Master Gardener volunteers maintained landscaping at the Black Swamp Nature Center, Payne Park, Antwerp Village container gardens, Oakwood Village Park, Reservoir Park, and Fort Brown. Additional new projects were committed for the flag pole at Fort Brown in memory of Helen Maddock and the project at the old county home. The group assisted the Paulding County Park Board and in the Acres of Fun area at the Paulding County Fair. Volunteers also held monthly meetings and training updates in July, August and September.
During July, August, and September, more than 350 phone calls and/or personal visits were made to the county agriculture/natural resources educator in addition to the Master Garden Volunteer Hotline.
