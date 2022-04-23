PAULDING — Recently, the Paulding County Master Gardener Volunteers purchased benches for the Black Swamp Nature Center porch using funds earned at the annual plant sale.
The education specialist, Anna Guerney, for the Paulding County Soil and Water Conservation District accepted the donation.
“We are so grateful to the Master Gardeners for the donation of two resin benches for the Black Swamp Nature Center porch,” Gurney stated. “These benches will make a wonderful addition, allowing visitors to relax and enjoy the serene setting of the Nature Center.”
Community members interested in gardening are welcome to attend a gardening basics seminar on Thursday from 9-11 a.m. at the Paulding County Extension Building.
The seminar, “How does your Garden Grow,” is an introductory class to the spring gardening season. There is no cost to attend the class, but an RSVP by noon on Wednesday is appreciated.
The class will be held in the large hall at the extension office at 503 Fairground Drive, Paulding.
Additionally, the MGVs invite everyone in the community to the annual plant sale, which is May 13 from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and May 14 from 8 a.m.-noon (or when sold out) at the Paulding County Fairgrounds.
The plant sale will offer perennials, succulents, annual flowers, vegetables, trees, shrubs, houseplants, herbs and more. It is recommended to come early for the best selection.
The proceeds from the sale are invested in the community through projects and donations such as the benches for the Black Swamp Nature Center.
For additional information on the Master Gardener Volunteer program or plant sale, contact Sarah Noggle, Paulding County Extension Educator, ag and natural resources, at noggle.17@osu.edu.
Individuals can also walk into the OSU Extension Office at 503 Fairground Drive, Paulding, or call 419-399-8225.
