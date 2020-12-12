PAULDING — It’s one of the most fun and educational times for the Intro to Ag students at Paulding High School. This year’s Intro to Ag classes have been learning to stick weld. Welding is one of the fast growing jobs in the career technical field.
The students started out by learning safety and the proper techniques behind welding. This consisted of learning what protective wear should be used and the different types of electrodes that will be used throughout the lesson. The students had to score a 100% on their safety test before entering the shop and getting started.
Every year, the students are required to make a welding board that will be presented at the Paulding County Fair, these boards will be judged for the best stringer weld, butt weld, and lap weld. The criteria for these boards consist of the quality of weld by the correct width and penetration of the metal used. This project is a big step for some students in helping them toward a potential career for the future and a good life skill to have.
The students enjoy getting the opportunity to weld. In the Agriculture Education program, we truly believe that hands-on learning is the best way for many students to learn and demonstrate what they learned in the classroom setting.
