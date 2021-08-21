PAULDING — The 2020-21 school year may have looked differently for the Paulding FFA chapter, but the chapter worked hard to achieve their goal of becoming a gold rated chapter at the state level. In May, the Paulding FFA chapter received notification that its national chapter application was awarded a Gold rating. This was the first time in chapter history that the Paulding FFA chapter received a gold rating.
In order to apply for the national chapter award our three officer books had to be submitted which all received a gold rating as well and then have an active program of activities (POA) and an alumni chapter. The chapter was recognized during the Ohio FFA convention as a gold rated chapter. The chapter received a plaque for its efforts.
Then in June, the chapter had the opportunity to review and make changes to the application before the application was reviewed at the national level. There were many hours spent editing and making sure the application met specific character counts while explaining our activities using SMART goals. At the end of June, the application was submitted to nationals to receive a star rating. The chapter just found out that it was given a three-star rating, the highest rating a chapter can receive.
The Paulding FFA chapter was one of 21 chapters in Ohio to receive a 3-star rating. The Paulding FFA chapter will be awarded the three-star rating on stage at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis on Oct. 28 during the second general session. This is the first time in chapter history to be awarded the three-star rating. The Paulding FFA is currently gearing up for another wonderful year as a chapter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.