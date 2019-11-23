Paulding FFA team places first

Members of the Paulding FFA food science team are, from left, Sydney Reineck, Paige Jones, Shannon Hale, and Jonathan Reinhard.

PAULDING — A Paulding FFA team placed first out of 10 schools in the district food science contest Nov. 7. Team members are Shannon Hale, Paige Jones, Jonathon Reinhard, and Sydney Reineck.

In the individual part of the contest, Reinhard placed first in the district and Jones was second.

As a team, the members had to complete a product development scenario. This consists of designing the packaging, creating the nutrition label, and finding all of the nutrition information for the given product. The individual part of the contest consists of identifying aromas, identifying food processing equipment, and responding to customer inquiries. They also must be able to identify safety hazards around food and complete a math portion about the calories in food. The team will advance to the state competition Dec. 7 in Columbus.

