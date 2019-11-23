Paulding FFA team places first

PAULDING — A Paulding FFA team placed first out of 10 schools in the district food science contest Nov. 7. Team members are Shannon Hale, Paige Jones, Jonathon Reinhard, and Sydney Reineck.
In the individual part of the contest, Reinhard placed first in the district and Jones was second.
As a team, the members had to complete a product development scenario. This consists of designing the packaging, creating the nutrition label, and finding all of the nutrition information for the given product. The individual part of the contest consists of identifying aromas, identifying food processing equipment, and responding to customer inquiries. They also must be able to identify safety hazards around food and complete a math portion about the calories in food. The team will advance to the state competition Dec. 7 in Columbus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.