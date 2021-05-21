PAULDING — During second week of May, the Paulding FFA helped Paulding Elementary with its Right to Read Week, their theme was “Superheroes.”
The Food Science ag class members read a book called Pigs to the first-graders and every student got to keep a pig book donated by a grant from Paulding Area Foundation. The FFA members also did a short presentation about pigs and played a game of pass the pig with the first-graders.
Since it was Right to Read Week a high schooler paired up with a first-grader and the first-graders read to the high school students. Then with the fourth- and fifth-graders, the Ag business class went down and read Crosby the Farm Dog a newly released book by the Peterson farm brothers. Then the FFA members helped the elementary students understand that farmers are truly our everyday heroes by providing us with our food. The students wrote letters and drew pictures that were sent to local farmers to thank them and wish them a safe planting season.
The chapter was also able to encourage student reading by donating a copy of Crosby the Farm Dog to the Paulding and Oakwood Elementary libraries as well as the Paulding Public Library. A few of our members went to Oakwood Elementary and read Crosby the Farm Dog to preschool, first, second, and third grades. The FFA members were also able to help the Paulding Elementary students with their color run. Members threw colored powder on the elementary students as they completed an obstacle course.
The Paulding FFA enjoys helping the younger students as well as teaching students about the importance of agriculture in our county.
