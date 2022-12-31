INDIANAPOLIS — On Oct. 25-29, thousands of FFA chapters from across the nation, including 12 Paulding FFA members, traveled to Indianapolis, Ind. for the 95th annual National FFA Convention.
The members had a busy schedule full of educational and leadership experiences that allowed them to learn more about agriculture and FFA.
On Oct. 25, members departed Paulding High School and went to Top Golf where they honed their golf skills.
On Oct. 26, the chapter toured the Indianapolis 500 race track. They were able to see the brick road as well as the Indy 500 museum during their tour and learn about the history of the racing industry.
They also attended the opening session of the FFA convention where Tamika Catchings was the keynote speaker. She delivered a speech about her life challenges and how she was able to overcome thems and inspire others.
Later that evening, the chapter attended a concert where Lauren Alaina and Jimmy Allen performed.
The rest of the week the FFA chapter had time to go to the convention center for the expo and FFA mall to talk to various colleges and agricultural companies.
On Thursday, they went to the second general session. During session two, the Paulding FFA was recognized as a “3-Star National Chapter.” This is the second year the chapter has been nationally recognized.
On Friday, the chapter also went to the Indianapolis Zoo for a visit. Then later that evening, members attended the World’s Toughest Rodeo finals.
On the last day of the national convention, the members and advisors attended the American Degree ceremony, where they watched four Paulding FFA members receive their American FFA degrees.
Members were Kyle Harris, Colton Howell, Nolan Johanns and Sydney Reineck who received the highest degree possible in FFA.
The Paulding FFA members extended thanks to Paulding FFA alumni for their support of the Paulding FFA chapter and its members.
