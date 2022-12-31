Paulding American degrees

Pictured are three of the four American Degree recipients from Paulding FFA. From left are: Nolan Johanns, Kyle Harris and Colton Howell.

 Photo courtesy of Staci Miller

INDIANAPOLIS — On Oct. 25-29, thousands of FFA chapters from across the nation, including 12 Paulding FFA members, traveled to Indianapolis, Ind. for the 95th annual National FFA Convention.


