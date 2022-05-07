paulding ffa recycling

Pictured, from left, are Paulding FFA members Kobe Foor, Jamy Hunt and Paige Jones with Shannon Ruschel of the Paulding County WMEA program, and Ken and Denise Kohart of Kohart Recycling.

 Photo courtesy of Staci Miller

Paulding FFA chapter collaborated with Paulding County WMEA and Kohart’s Salvage to bring to completion a fundraiser that benefited the Paulding Chapter of the American Cancer Society.

From Feb. 14-25 the Paulding FFA chapter collected cans at the Paulding High School for its project “Crushing Cans for Cancer.” They were picked up by the WMEA program and stored until the initiative was complete.

As people in the community were alerted to the drive, there were many residents that wanted to contribute, so the WMEA program diverted all aluminum for one month to add to the total.

Paulding FFA officers then loaded the cans that were collected and transported them to Kohart Recycling on April 12.

The FFA chapter received over $300 from the cans, and all of the money will be going to the Paulding Chapter of the American Cancer Society.

They are hoping to be able to put on this project at the Paulding County Fair and other venues.

The Paulding FFA chapter received a grant from the Paulding Area Foundation to build stationary can crushers to be used around Paulding County at special events.

The chapter would like to thank Kohart Recycling for providing an above-market-price for the cans, the WMEA and the Paulding Area Foundation for their contributions to this project.

The Paulding FFA is very grateful for the donations that were collected and for their support of this project.

