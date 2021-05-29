PAULDING — The Paulding FFA chapter loves to teach and educate its younger members about the importance of agriculture in Paulding County. This year, members decided to donate a agriculture book to each of our elementary libraries as well as the Paulding Carnegie library system. The book was called “Crosby the Farm Dog” and it was written by Kendal Peterson and his wife, Caelan. The Peterson brothers are well known for their farm parodies.
The FFA chapter ordered three copies of the books that were autographed copies to make it even more special. Once the books arrived the students from the Ag Business class went down and read the book to the 4th- and 5th-graders at Paulding and then to the first through third graders at Oakwood Elementary.
This book does an excellent job of explaining what a normal day on the farm is while telling the story from the point of view of Crosby the farm dog. These students really enjoyed listening to the book being read to them and then we even played a farm parody video for them. It was a fun and rewarding project the ag business students were able to do with our elementary students who are truly the future of the Paulding FFA program.
