Paulding FFA aquarium team
Photo courtesy of Paulding FFA

The Paulding FFA aquarium management team recently competed virtually in the aquarium career development event (CDE). The team consisted of, from left: Mason Schlatter, Tyler Schlatter, Lathan Schlatter and Carter Manz. The contest judged the contestants on identification of aquatic animals, care of fish, and general knowledge. The team placed fifth in the state of Ohio earning them a banner for the Paulding FFA Chapter. The top finisher for the team was Carter Manz placing fifth out of 82 individuals earning himself an individual plaque.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments