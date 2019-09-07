On Aug. 26, the Paulding FFA Chapter held its first meeting. Both members and their parents were at this meeting, so they could learn a little more about FFA from the advisers and the officer team.
At this meeting there were 125 members and parents in attendance, along with a few FFA Alumni members. First everyone ate sausage sandwiches prepared by alumni members, then the meeting commenced.
FFA advisers Staci Miller and Jackie Mosier explained agriculture education is made up of three parts: classroom instruction, SAE (supervised agricultural experience), and FFA. They also reviewed this year’s busy schedule of FFA events that members can participate in. After this, everyone broke up into groups so that they could learn a little bit more about CDEs (career development events) and the many community service events that the Paulding FFA chapter participates in.
This meeting provided a good opportunity for parents and students to get to know this year’s officers and advisers better. Overall the meeting was very successful, and the Paulding FFA is ready for the exciting year of FFA events to begin.
