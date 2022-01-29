On Jan. 22, five members of the Paulding FFA officer team attended the annual FFA Leadership Summit at Huntington University.
Following a tour of Huntington’s campus they were first greeted by Nate Perry, coordinator of Ag Operations at Huntington, who discussed his hopes for the future of agriculture and then the schedule for the day. There was a panel discussion of former students onto the stage and they told us about the opportunities Huntington University Ag program gave them while in college and as they started their careers in the agriculture industry.
Then three of the Indiana FFA state officers conducted a variety of different team building activities with the students. The leadership exercises taught chapter officers to develop a stronger team working together to lead. There were more than 140 FFA members from Ohio and Indiana who attended this conference. The officers learned a lot at the Leadership Summit and are excited to attend again next year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.