Paulding FFA officers who attended a recent leadership conference at Huntington University were, from left: Tyler Schlatter, Jamy Hunt, Jaylyn McCloud, Carter Manz and Lathan Schneider.

 Photo courtesy of Paulding FFA

On Jan. 22, five members of the Paulding FFA officer team attended the annual FFA Leadership Summit at Huntington University.

Following a tour of Huntington’s campus they were first greeted by Nate Perry, coordinator of Ag Operations at Huntington, who discussed his hopes for the future of agriculture and then the schedule for the day. There was a panel discussion of former students onto the stage and they told us about the opportunities Huntington University Ag program gave them while in college and as they started their careers in the agriculture industry.

Then three of the Indiana FFA state officers conducted a variety of different team building activities with the students. The leadership exercises taught chapter officers to develop a stronger team working together to lead. There were more than 140 FFA members from Ohio and Indiana who attended this conference. The officers learned a lot at the Leadership Summit and are excited to attend again next year.

