The Paulding FFA officer team traveled to Hocking Hills on July 29-31 for their annual FFA officer retreat. The purpose of this trip was for the officers to get to know each other better through team building activities and bonding. There were two advisors and 11 officers and one parent chaperone on the trip.
One of the team building activities included planning and shopping for their meals and preparing them together as a team. Officers and advisors also played team building games together. Each officer planned an activity for everyone to participate in. We went hiking at Rock House and, spent time with each other and did planning and goal setting for the upcoming year.
The officer team was fortunate enough to have the 2020-21 Ohio FFA president, Bethany Starlin, from Chief Logan FFA Chapter and her advisor, Andrew DeLong, come and talked to us about what FFA means to us and how we can grow our chapter. They also talked about the importance of working as a team and how good communication would help us work more efficiently. They had a team building game that we all played together and enjoyed that focused on trust and communication. We want to give a special thanks to Bethany for coming and making our retreat so special by getting to visit with the Ohio FFA State president.
The officer team truly benefited from this time spent together, because it helped us get to know each other more and set goals for our chapter. It will help us work together in the upcoming year. Thanks to the Paulding FFA alumni for their support of this trip. It was a great experience for our team.
