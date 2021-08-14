PAULDING — The Paulding FFA officer team this year is made up of president Paige Jones, vice president Kyle Mobley, secretary Sydney Trahin, treasurer Mason Shlatter, reporter Carter Manz, student advisor Tyler Schlatter, parliamentarian Jamy Hunt, assistant treasurer Lanthan Schneider, assistant reporter Jaylyn McCloud, along with Ag Education teacher and FFA advisor Staci Miller and FFA advisor Nicole Harris.
On August 10-12, the Paulding FFA officer team went to an officer retreat in Rockbridge near Hocking Hills. Officer retreat provides a time for the students to get to know each other and work better as a team. Also during this time, the budget and the yearly calendar is made so the FFA is ready for the upcoming year.
On Thursday, the team was joined by Andrew Delong, Ag teacher, from the Chief Logan chapter. He performed many team building exercises with the team to help strengthen their relationships with each other. They also took some time to develop the Program of Activities (POA) for the year. The team discussed the goals they had for the chapter and some new ideas to help the chapter grow with their FFA advisors.
On the last day, the team talked about their favorite parts of the retreat and some things that they had learned. Then it was time to head back home. The team learned a lot of new skills and bonded during this trip and are ready for an exciting new year full of agriculture education, Career Development Events (CDEs), Supervised Agricultural Experiences (SAEs), community service projects, and FFA.
