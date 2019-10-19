On Sept. 26, 10 students from the Paulding FFA attended district soils competition on Clyde.
Students had to first take a general knowledge test and then evaluate and answer questions about a soil survey done in Clyde County. Then, students judged four different soil pits and figure out their slope, soil texture, soil structure, drainage class, and compaction.
The urban team had to answer questions about whether the soil was good for building, and the rural team answered questions about how suitable the soil was for farming.
The urban team’s final placings, out of 92 people total, were as follows: Jonathan Reinhard, 26th; Baylee March, 32nd; Riley Rue, 62nd; and Brianna Minck, 91st. Overall, the team placed 13th out of 23 teams.
The rural team placed 13th out of 27 teams total, and out of 100 students, the individual team placements were as follows: Paige Jones, 37th; Jaylyn McCloud, 46th; Shannon Hale, 48th; Riley Noffsinger, 52nd; and Sydney Reineck, 54th.
Although none of the students will move on, the chapter is still very proud of these students and all of the work they put in throughout the whole competition.
On Sept. 29, the Paulding FFA helped with the petting zoo at the Gardens of Paulding.
The petting zoo provided a chance for people who live at the Gardens and their family members to see and pet several different types of farm animals. The petting zoo was part of their fall festival and is a great way for the chapter to give back to the community. There were also lots of bigger animals, including pygmy goats, piglets, a calf, and a donkey, all brought by members of the Paulding FFA chapter.
The chapter would like to thank the patrons for allowing them to be a part of the petting zoo each year and is looking forward to being there again next year.
