Paulding FFA members receive jackets

PAULDING — The Ohio FFA Foundation recently announced it will be awarding the symbolic FFA jackets to several first-year members. Two Paulding FFA members, Eternity Bassler and Sydney Trahin, were selected as recepients.
Students from across Ohio applied to receive the jackets as part of the Blue Jackets program, sponsored by Beck’s Hybrids and the Ohio FFA Foundation. Beck’s Hybrids is committed to helping provide FFA jackets for first-year members who otherwise may not be able to afford the jacket. With the generosity shared from community supporters and the Beck’s Hybrids dealer network, 179 FFA jackets were awarded to first-year Ohio FFA members.
“On behalf of everyone at Beck’s, I want to congratulate the winners of this year’s Blue Jackets,” said Eric Rife, Beck’s Sales Support Manager in Ohio. “It was a joy to see so many people involved in this project. I remember the feeling I had when I received my FFA jacket as a freshman. I took a lot of pride in wearing it. It’s great to see the next generation of FFA members sharing that same feeling. Thank you to everyone that was involved in making this program such a huge success.”
Jacket donors included Beck’s Hybrids and 24 Beck’s dealers around the state as well as several other generous individuals and community supporters. The blue corduroy jacket is part of FFA official dress, the organization’s uniform worn at local, state and national events.
“For more than 80 years, the blue corduroy jacket has been a symbol of leadership development, personal growth and career success. With the support of generous donors, students across Ohio now have the opportunity to learn life lessons and create lasting memories through their FFA membership,” said Jessica Parrish, executive director of the Ohio FFA Foundation. The Ohio FFA Foundation is a cooperative effort among education, business and industry to support and inspire Ohio FFA members. FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more information about the Blue Jackets program, visit ohioffa.org/foundation/programs/blue-jackets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.