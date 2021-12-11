Paulding FFA Food Science team

Paulding FFA members who competed in the Dec. 4 state food science contest were, from left: Jamy Hunt, Carter Manz, Paige Jones and Ally Jo Merriman. The team placed seventh in the state. Jones also competed in the state job interview contest, placing third in the state.

 Photo courtesy of Staci Miller

PAULDING — On Dec. 4, four members of the Paulding FFA chapter competed at the state food science contest and one member competed in the state job interview contest. The food science team was made of Paige Jones, Carter Manz, Jamy Hunt, and Ally Jo Merriman. Jones also competed in the senior division of the state job interview contest.

During the food science contest members had to identify aromas and food processing equipment. They also had to complete a tasting triangle and do product development where they developed a food and created the ingredients and the nutrition label. The team placed seventh out of 18 teams and will receive a team plaque. Hunt placed ninth overall and will receive an individual plaque.

During the job interview contest Jones completed an application, personal interview and a follow-up letter. Paige Jones placed third overall in the senior division of the Job Interview Contest.

