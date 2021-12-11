PAULDING — On Dec. 4, four members of the Paulding FFA chapter competed at the state food science contest and one member competed in the state job interview contest. The food science team was made of Paige Jones, Carter Manz, Jamy Hunt, and Ally Jo Merriman. Jones also competed in the senior division of the state job interview contest.
During the food science contest members had to identify aromas and food processing equipment. They also had to complete a tasting triangle and do product development where they developed a food and created the ingredients and the nutrition label. The team placed seventh out of 18 teams and will receive a team plaque. Hunt placed ninth overall and will receive an individual plaque.
During the job interview contest Jones completed an application, personal interview and a follow-up letter. Paige Jones placed third overall in the senior division of the Job Interview Contest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.