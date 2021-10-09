PAULDING — On Sept. 30, five Paulding FFA officers attended the Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference in Columbus at the State House.
The members started off their morning by playing a game that taught about the Ohio government as well as interacting and meeting FFA members from around the state of Ohio. The members heard from Jacob Zajkowski, the Ohio FFA State President who shared his FFA story and his connection to the agriculture industry.
Then Dorothy Pelenda, Director of Ohio Department of Agriculture spoke about her strong roots to Ohio agriculture and how excited she is to see our future FFA members join the workforce. Finally, Jay Hottinger, an Ohio Senator, spoke about how every one in eight careers in Ohio is agriculture related.
The speakers talked about how you can be successful, and encouraged us to give it our all and continue to be wonderful FFA officers for our younger FFA members.
The members also got the opportunity to tour the state house and learn more about Ohio’s government. The FFA officers learned a lot and look forward to attending the Ohio Legislative Leadership conference next year.
