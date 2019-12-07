Paulding FFA members advance to district

CONVOY — Ten Paulding FFA members recently attended the sub-district job interview contest at Crestview High School in Convoy, with three advancing to the district contest.
The Paulding chapter had three members advance to the district contest. They are: Sydney Trahin, who placed sixth in division 1, Paige Jones placed third in division 2; and Trace McKinley placed third in division 5.
Others members that competed in this contest were: Carter Manz, Alivia Perl, Isabelle Heitman, Sydney Reineck, Shannon Hale, Jonathon Reinhard and Caleb Manz.
Seven chapters participated in the contest. The job interview CDE (Career Development Event) is comprised of four parts. The first of these four parts has the student prepare a cover letter, resume, and references before the actual date of the competition. When the students arrive the day of the contest, they have 15 minutes to fill out an application. After this the students must go into a mock interview where they are asked questions about who they are, their future goals, and why they would be good for that specific position. Finally, the members have 20 minutes to type up a follow-up letter thanking the interviewers for their time.
The students are divided into five divisions based upon their grade, with the fifth division being for students who are in their first year in FFA.
