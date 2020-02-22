PAULDING — Paulding FFA member Carter Manz has been selected as one of 40 delegates for the Ohio Youth Capital Challenge (OYCC). Over 100 people were nominated to be a delegate this year.
The OYCC was designed to get students to make necessary changes in their communities by making new public policies and teaching the delegates about legislation. The OYCC is an interactive civil education program that is comprised of four total phases, with the first phase starting March 2-3 when delegates will first travel to Columbus overnight.
On the first day of the overnight trip students meet their team for the project and then have time to brainstorm. To choose their project, team members recognize a problem in their community, propose a public policy to fix it, and then develop a detailed plan on how to get government officials to adopt the proposal. They also hear from several speakers throughout the day including last year’s OYCC)winner.
On the second day of the trip team members learn more about legislative policy, tour the state house, and practice their presentations. Phase two of the challenge then begins in April-May, where teams work to make their plans come true with their teams.
In phase three, teams meet back in Columbus on May 16 to present their OYCC plan and how successful their plan was. From these presentations, 3-4 teams are chosen to move on to the Ohio State Fair to present one last time for a chance to win a scholarship. The Paulding FFA is excited for Carter Manz to go and make positive changes to Paulding County
