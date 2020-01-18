PAULDING — A Paulding FFA member saw a need in the Paulding School district and identified a solution to the need.
Jennifer Stahl, a 2019 Paulding FFA graduate, distributed more than 200 pair of gloves and hats to Paulding Elementary students through her living to serve plan she developed while attending the Washington Leadership Conference in 2018.
Her Warming Hearts and Warming Hands campaign was established to ensure that every elementary student in Paulding Elementary had access to a hat and a pair of gloves to wear during the winter months. She constructed a collection bin and challenged junior high and high school students to make a donation of hats and gloves to her campaign.
She was able to collect more than 200 items to distribute to the elementary students. In December, Jen gave those hats and gloves to the elementary staff to distribute to students.
