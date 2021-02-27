PAULDING — The Paulding FFA is looking forward to a busy and fun-filled 2021. This year we have more than 100 members with two advisors and nine officers who are leading the chapter. As a chapter we are excited to compete in upcoming contests, participate in community service projects and celebrate our members achievements throughout the 2020-21 school year.
The members are kicking off the new year by working on their degrees. Our first year members are working on their Greenhand, second year members are working on their chapter and third and fourth year are completing their state degrees. Our graduate members are also working on pursuing their American FFA degree.
We will have more than 30 members receiving their Greenhand degrees and more than 20 their chapter degrees. There are regional evaluations that are taking place for our State and American degree awards. We are hopeful to have six or more state degrees and five Americans.
In January, some of the members participated in our second trap shoot of the year at the Paulding Fish and Game Club. They also competed in a virtual agriculture sales competition where members are challenged to sell an agriculture product to potential customers. We also have a team for the agriculture communications contest. The members form a media plan about an FFA advisor and their agriculture story as well as complete two editing practicums.
In February, the members will serve lunch to the teachers during our annual teacher appreciation day. February is National FFA week which is Feb. 20-27. The Paulding FFA has many exciting events planned for this week. Our activities include FFA dress up days each day of the school week. We will be doing an ag quiz for the entire school to participate in with a prize for each student. We also will be hosting our FFA Country-Olympics in the high school gym with many fun events such as straw-stacking and cow-milking contest. We will also have a cornhole tournament and other fun activities for the students.
During March, the members will be participating in National Ag Day by having their annual tractor drive in day on the 23rd. We also will have teams studying for the spring CDE contest which are milk quality, general livestock judging, poultry and wildlife. The members also are looking forward to the Chapter FFA banquet which is set for April 10. This event will feature a catered dinner and awards ceremony to spotlight our members.
May brings the end of the school year for our FFA members and it brings the annual petting zoo for the elementary kids. We also will be hosting our annual FFA greenhouse sale with plants our members grew during class. Members will also be finishing up their shop projects for the fair.
In June, the members are looking forward to the Paulding County fair which is June 13-20. We will have more than 25 members spotlighting their livestock projects in the barns and every student will have a still project on display. In July, the officers will have an officer retreat in which they discuss the upcoming year and have team building activities.
In August, the members are gearing up for the 2021-22 school year and are getting ready for upcoming events. September brings the Farm Science Review for the members. October, November and December are a busy time for the members. Starting in October, the 94th national FFA convention will kick off and we are hopeful that five students will receive their American degrees. Also, in October some of the members will hand out snack packs to the farmers in the fields during feeding the farmers. November kicks off our annual fruit sale for the members of the Paulding FFA and other FFA members across the state. December will bring the delivery of the fruit and will bring the end of the year.
We also plan to add more projects and community outreach to help our school and community. We are hopeful 2021 will be a good year for the Paulding FFA Chapter.
