PAULDING — It’s that time of year again, the Paulding FFA is starting its annual fruit sale fundraiser. The sale kicked off on Oct. 8, and runs through Nov. 3. Members will be selling citrus fruit, nuts, Ohio apples, barbecue sauce and butter braids.
The Paulding FFA Chapter has put together regulations for COVID-19 to help keep our community members and FFA members safe.
This is one of the Paulding FFA Chapter’s largest fundraisers, with all proceeds going to the benefit of the chapter. We also are offering some new items that include a pear gift box, evercrisp apples, cherry butterbraids and BBQ beef jerky.
If interested in buying some fruit or other items, please contact the Paulding FFA Chapter ag department at 419-399-4656, extension 1170. The items will come in and be delivered the first week of December. We want to thank the community in advance for its support of our FFA Chapter.
