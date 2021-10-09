The Paulding FFA started its annual fruit sales on Thursday and it will run through Nov. 1. Members will be selling citrus fruit, nuts, Ohio apples, BBQ sauce, jerky and butter braids. This is one of the Paulding FFA Chapter’s largest fundraisers with all proceeds going to the benefit of the chapter and its members. Some new items being offered include a pear box and sweet and hot beef jerky. If interested in buying some fruit or other items please contact the Paulding FFA Chapter Ag department at 419-399-4656, extension 1170. The items will come in and be delivered the week of Nov. 29. Pictured are FFA members Lathan Schneider (left) and Mason Schlatter looking over the variety of items offered for sale.
Paulding FFA kicks off annual fruit sale
Dennis Van Scoder
