PAULDING — The Paulding FFA Chapter has developed a new community service project for 2022. “Crushing Cans For Cancer” will be going on February 14-25 at the Paulding High School.
The members of the Paulding FFA chapter along with the student body will be collecting pop cans that will be crushed and taken to Kohart recycling. The funds from the project will go directly to the American Cancer Society.
We are hoping to expand the fundraiser to include recycling cans at the Paulding County Fair and other venues. The Paulding FFA chapter has teamed up with the WMEA Program; they will help provide assistance as needed with this project.
We’ve all lost someone to cancer, and our members are very passionate about helping and giving back to our community and finding a cure for cancer. We are only able to collect pop cans at the school.
If you would like to donate pop cans please feel free to contact Staci Miller, with the Paulding FFA at 419-399-4656 Ext. 1170 or email her at s_miller@pauldingschools.org to set up a drop off time for your cans or send them in with a Paulding High School student during this time period.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.