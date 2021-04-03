PAULDING — On March 20 the Paulding FFA chapter hosted the fourth annual ag basketball tournament at Paulding High School. This year’s tournament had three different chapters participate. The teams participating were Paulding, Wayne Trace and Miller City.
Ag ball is for all FFA students that do not play high school basketball, but still want to stay active and have some fun playing basketball. It also provides a way for members to mingle with other chapters in the nearby area.
Paulding FFA’s ag ball team battled back out of the losers bracket to win the tournament this year. This is the first time since the ag basketball tournament began that Paulding has won the tournament. The winning team received a plaque to commemorate the tournament. Everyone had a lot of fun playing basketball and we are looking forward to next year’s tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.