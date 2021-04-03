PAULDING — On March 27, six members from the Paulding FFA chapter attended the March trap shoot at the Paulding Fish and Game Club. This was the third trap shoot that members have done this year. The members went through the safety precautions with a fish and game member before the competition to ensure that everyone had a safe and fun day hitting clay pigeons.
The members competed in two rounds where they had five different positions to shoot from. The members were placed 16 yards away from the electric clay pigeon thrower. The first round was practice but the second round is what determined the winner of the day. The winner was Kyle Harris with a total of 17 out of 25. Harris received a plaque for his trapshooting skills. Nolan Johanns and Jesse Shaffer tied for second with 16 out of 25.
We would like to thank the Fish and Game Club of Paulding for all their help and support of the Paulding FFA program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.