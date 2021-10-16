Paulding FFA trapshoot
Photo courtesy of Carter Manz

On September 25, 16 members (pictured above) from the Paulding FFA chapter attended the trap shoot at the Paulding Fish and Game Club. The members went through the safety precautions with a fish and game member before the competition to ensure that everyone had a safe and fun day hitting clay pigeons. The members competed in two rounds where they had five different positions to shoot from. The members were placed 16 yards away from the electric clay pigeon thrower. The first round was practice but the second round is what determined the winner of the day. The winner was Tyler Schlatter with a total of 21 out of 25. Tyler Schlatter received a plaque for his trapshooting skills. Mason Schlatter got second with a 19 out of 25.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments