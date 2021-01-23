PAULDING — Over the weekend of Jan. 16, 10 members from the Paulding FFA Chapter attended the annual trap shoot at the Paulding County Fish and Game Club. The was the second trap shoot that we have been able to have since last year due to COVID-19.
The members went through the safety precautions with a fish and game member before the competition to ensure that everyone had a safe and fun day hitting clay pigeons.
The members competed in two rounds where they had five different positions to shoot from. The members were placed 16 yards away from the electric clay pigeon thrower. The first round was practice but the second round is what determined the winner of the day.
The winner was Mason Schlatter with a total of 22 out of 25. Mason received a plaque for his trapshooting skills. Kyle Harris placed second and Nolan Johanns placed third. We would like to thank the Fish and Game Club of Paulding for all their help and support of the Paulding FFA program.
