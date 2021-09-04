PAULDING — Last Monday the Paulding FFA Chapter held its first meeting. Both members and their parents were at this meeting, so they could learn a little more about FFA from the advisors and the officer team.
At this meeting there were over 160 members and parents in attendance along with many FFA Alumni members. First everyone ate sausage sandwiches prepared by Alumni members, then the meeting commenced.
FFA Advisors Staci Miller and Nicole Harris, explained how agriculture education is made up of three parts: classroom instruction, SAE (supervised agricultural experience), and FFA. They also reviewed this year’s busy schedule of FFA events that members can participate in.
Then the FFA officers talked about CDE’s (career development events) and the many opportunities these contests offer.
This meeting provided a great opportunity for parents and students to get to know this year’s officers and advisors better. Overall, it was a very successful meeting and the Paulding FFA is ready for the exciting year of FFA events to begin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.