Paulding FFA officers

Members of the Paulding FFA officer team include, from left: Lathan Schneider, Jaylyn McCloud, Ally Jo Merriman, Paige Jones, Carter Manz, Mason Schlatter, Tyler Schlatter and Kyle Moble. Not pictured are Jamy Hunt and Sydney Trahin.

 Photo courtesy of Paulding FFA

PAULDING — Last Monday the Paulding FFA Chapter held its first meeting. Both members and their parents were at this meeting, so they could learn a little more about FFA from the advisors and the officer team.

At this meeting there were over 160 members and parents in attendance along with many FFA Alumni members. First everyone ate sausage sandwiches prepared by Alumni members, then the meeting commenced.

FFA Advisors Staci Miller and Nicole Harris, explained how agriculture education is made up of three parts: classroom instruction, SAE (supervised agricultural experience), and FFA. They also reviewed this year’s busy schedule of FFA events that members can participate in.

Then the FFA officers talked about CDE’s (career development events) and the many opportunities these contests offer.

This meeting provided a great opportunity for parents and students to get to know this year’s officers and advisors better. Overall, it was a very successful meeting and the Paulding FFA is ready for the exciting year of FFA events to begin.

