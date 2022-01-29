PAULDING — On Jan. 22, 10 members from the Paulding FFA chapter attended the trapshoot at the Paulding Fish and Game Club. This was the first trapshoot for 2022 and the fifth for the school year.
The members went through the safety precautions with a fish and game member before the competition to ensure that everyone had a safe and fun day hitting clay pigeons.
The members competed in two rounds where they had five different positions to shoot from. The members were placed 16 yards away from the electric clay pigeon thrower. The first round was practice but the second round is what determined the winner of the day.
The winner was Mason Schlatter with a total of 24 out of 25 clays. Schlatter received a plaque for his trapshooting skills. Paulding FFA would like to thank the Fish and Game Club of Paulding for all their help and support of the Paulding FFA program. We are looking forward to many more trapshoots.
