PAULDING — The Paulding FFA held its first meeting of the school year on Sept. 18 in the Paulding High School auditeria.
The meeting was called to order and led by president Sydney Reineck. There were 10 FFA officers who presented opening ceremonies to start the meeting. The group discussed some upcoming events such as fruit sales which will be kicking off on Oct. 8.
Paulding FFA planned to participate in the Virtual Farm Science Review which took place Sept. 22-24. All FFA competition events are going to be virtual this year due to COVID-19.
At the end of the meeting, everyone played a team building game which was Simon Says.
The FFA members at the meeting were socially distanced with a total of 65 members and two advisors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.