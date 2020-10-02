Paulding FFA

The Paulding FFA officer team performs their opening ceremonies during the first FFA meeting of the year on Sept. 18.

 Photo courtesy of Paulding FFA

PAULDING — The Paulding FFA held its first meeting of the school year on Sept. 18 in the Paulding High School auditeria.

The meeting was called to order and led by president Sydney Reineck. There were 10 FFA officers who presented opening ceremonies to start the meeting. The group discussed some upcoming events such as fruit sales which will be kicking off on Oct. 8.

Paulding FFA planned to participate in the Virtual Farm Science Review which took place Sept. 22-24. All FFA competition events are going to be virtual this year due to COVID-19.

At the end of the meeting, everyone played a team building game which was Simon Says.

The FFA members at the meeting were socially distanced with a total of 65 members and two advisors.

