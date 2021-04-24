The Paulding FFA hosted its annual Country Olympics with the entire high school in attendance. The students competed in a wide variety of games and competitions with their house in order to be crowned the winning house. These games consisted of straw stacking, stick horse races, tug of war, cattle roping, musical chairs, and a milking contest. Finally, each house made their own line dance to perform at the end of all the other contests. The house, Excellentia (above), ended up as the winner of the competition.
