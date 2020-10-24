PAULDING — On Oct. 15 members of the Ag Business and Plant and Animal Science classes painted pumpkins during class to share with the residents of local nursing homes.
In the past, students have visited local nursing homes delivering fruit bags and putting on petting zoos for the residents to enjoy. Due to COVID-19 they haven’t been able to visit or help with these events. The members decided that they could spread some joy and cheer to the residents by painting pumpkins for them.
The members painted some really neat designs from the classic FFA design to mummies and even cute little monsters. The students really enjoyed painting the pumpkins and enjoyed knowing they were going to spread some joy to others. The Paulding FFA painted more than 35 pumpkins and after school on Thursday two FFA officers delivered the pumpkins to The Gardens of Paulding and The Country Inn.
Paulding FFA memebers understand that times are different this year but they are committed to serving their community and have found new ways to follow the FFA motto: “Living to Serve.”
