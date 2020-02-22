PAULDING — The Paulding FFA has had a busy year full of trips and contests, and a very fun and eventful year.
At the beginning of 2019, the chapter hosted a very successful pancake and sausage supper. The chapter also sent many teams to state this year including the ag communications team, nursery landscape, and ag sales. Many students from Paulding competed in the public speaking contest this year, and Sydney Reineck made it all the way to the state competition.
In February, the chapter celebrated National FFA week with the Country Olympics. During this week the officer team collected donations for the children’s hospital. In March, several students drove in their tractors for tractor drive-in day. They also hosted a petting zoo with several different kinds of animals and students came from all of the Paulding School district. The chapter then hosted its annual banquet where many members received awards and a new officer team was elected.
At the beginning of May, the chapter had over 20 students attend the Ohio FFA State Convention in Columbus. The chapter had members receive many awards during the convention. One of these was the charitable giving award that the chapter earned. Sydney Reineck, Jordyn Merriman, and Jen Stahl were recognized for their gold-rated officer books. Courtney Luderman was also recognized for her two proficiencies in fiber and oil crop production and diversified crop production. Riley Noffsinger, Emma Horstman, Jordyn Merriman and Shannon Hale received their State Degrees. While they were in Columbus, members got to take a tour of the Ohio Farm Bureau and visit with Farm Bureau vice president Adam Sharp. To finish up the end of May, the chapter hosted its greenhouse plant sale throughout the month which was very successful.
In June, the Paulding chapter had several members participate in the Paulding County Fair. Many members won awards at the fair, with several winning grand or reserve champion with their animals. All Paulding FFA members had something besides animals, such as their electricity boards and welding board, which many members received blue ribbons. The officer team also went on an officer retreat to Hocking Hills, where they practiced teamwork and planned out several activities for the year.
In July, the chapter prepared a float and went through the parade during the Paulding Summer Blast, where many members and officers passed out popsicles to community members. They also helped out during the Summer Food Program where the officer team passed out food to local children. In August, the chapter held its first meeting of the year, a member and parent meeting to learn more about this year and get members and parents actively involved in our chapter.
In September, the chapter continued the second year of its feeding the farmers program where they delivered over 100 snack packs to local farmers in the area. The equine team made up of Jen Stahl, Jordyn Merriman, Riley Noffsinger and Lonna Saylor made it to the Big E in Massachusetts and spent a few days there exploring and competing in the National FFA equine competition. We also had five members of the officer team attend the Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference (OLLC) in Columbus and learn more about our government. The chapter held a petting zoo at one of the Paulding nursing homes, the Paulding Gardens, for all the senior citizens staying there to enjoy during their fall festival.
In October, the Paulding FFA sent 12 students to the FFA National Convention in Indianapolis. The chapter had three students receive their American degrees this year, a degree that only 1% of all FFA members obtain. The members that received their degrees were Paige Fitzwater, Austin Howell, and Abbie McMicheal. While they were there, they took tours of a Christmas tree farm and Hoosier Park Racing and Casino. Fruit sales also started in the beginning of October and continued until the beginning of December.
In November, the chapter held its annual ag ball tournament with five teams competing from three different schools. Our chapter also adopted three families for the adopt-a-family Christmas event and went shopping for those families.
At the beginning of December, several members and officers took shifts bell ringing at Chief for the Salvation Army. Many members of the chapter made and delivered bags of fruit to take to the local nursing homes. To finish up the year the food science team went to the state competition in Columbus.
The Paulding FFA is excited for the many things coming up this year, including the many CDE’s such as public speaking, ag communications, and ag sales, and our annual banquet set for April 18. With the upcoming FFA week, the chapter will be hosting the county Olympics, dress up days, and the teacher appreciation lunch.
The Paulding FFA had a very successful 2019 and is excited for all that is to come in 2020.
