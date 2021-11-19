Paulding FFA team

Members of the Paulding FFA food science team were, from left: Carter Manz, Paige Jones, Ally Jo Merriman and Jamy Hunt.

 Photo courtesy of Paulding FFA

RIVERDALE — On Nov. 11, four Paulding FFA members competed in the District Food Science Contest here, along with teams from 10 other schools. Team members included Paige Jones, Carter Manz, Jamy Hunt, and Ally Jo Merriman.

The contest consists of a team and individual parts. As a team, the members had to complete a product development scenario. This consists of designing the packaging, creating the nutrition label, and finding all of the nutrition information for the given product. The individual part of the contest consists of identifying aromas, identifying food processing equipment, and responding to customer inquiries. They also must be able to identify safety hazards around food and complete a math portion about the calories in food.

Individually, Paige Jones placed third in the district and Jamy Hunt placed seventh out of 44 individuals. As a team, Paulding placed first out of 11 schools. The team will advance to the state competition in Columbus on Dec. 4.

