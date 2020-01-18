PAULDING — The Paulding FFA food science team competed at The Ohio State University Food Science Lab in the Food Science and Technology CDE (Career Development Event) recently. The team competed against 10 other teams at the district level to earn a spot to compete at this state contest. This was the fourth straight year that the food science team has earned a first- or second-place finish at the district level to move onto state.
This year the team was made up of Paige Jones, Shannon Hale, Sydney Reineck and Jonathan Reinhard.
In the food science competition the team members had to perform a product development, as well as participate in the individual events of identifying aromas, tasting three foods and identifying which one isn’t the same (triangle test), performing math calculations, and identifying safety violations. The team placed 14th in the state and top placer for the team was Paige Jones, who placed 24th in the state.
