PAULDING — On Oct. 2 the Paulding FFA Chapter had 17 members travel around the county feeding the farmers in the fields. This was a day off of school for students, but they came in to show their appreciation for our local farmers.
The chapter first started doing this service project two years ago. The chapter found that it was a good way to support local farmers and thank them for their countless hours of work to feed our world.
The students prepared snack packs in brown bags to give to the farmers while they are working in the field and may not have time to run home to eat. These bags contain items such as homemade chocolate chip cookies, chips, granola bars, fruit snacks, a Gatorade and a bottle of water. The chapter would like to say a special thanks to CLR Becks and Ag Credit for their donation of items to help fill the snack packs.
A personal thank you note written by each of the students in the chapter also was included in each bag as well. The FFA members delivered over one hundred snack packs to farmers in Paulding County. It was a very rewarding experience for our members as they get to interact with the farmers directly and learn about what they do every day. Feeding our farmers is one way we try and thank our farmers and show support for them. The Paulding FFA members are very excited to continue this project during the spring planting season.
