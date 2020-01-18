PAULDING — December was a busy month for the Paulding FFA chapter, focusing on the season of giving. In the beginning of the month, the chapter was able to fill several shifts ringing the bells to raise money for the Salvation Army at Chief Supermarket.
The chapter adopted two families to sponsor during the Christmas season. Several students also went shopping for families in need in the Paulding school district.
The chapter also concluded its annual fruit sales fundraiser. At end of fruit sales, the chapter donated the extra fruit to local nursing homes and the local food pantry. The livestock classes prepared a bag of fruit for each resident at both the Gardens of Paulding and the Country Inn, which included a note wishing them all a Merry Christmas from the Paulding FFA. After school, groups of students went to each nursing home and went around and visited with the residents and handed them a gift bag.
The Paulding chapter also hosted both a chapter Christmas party and an officer team Christmas party.
